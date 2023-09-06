Minot service calls tracker to update from list to map

Minot Police Chief John Klug said they're updating the software
Minot Police Chief John Klug said they're updating the software
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You may soon notice changes for how to view calls for service on the city of Minot’s website.

The current list on the website gives a general idea of what the call was for, when it was, and where.

Minot Police Chief John Klug said they’re updating the software which will now include a map.

But he says it will give the address of the block only.

“It’s not going to put a dot on your house and say we were there for this purpose,” said Klug.

He said there will be about a six-hour delay on the calls made. Klug added that, depending on the sensitivity of the case, as with, for example domestic violence, the information won’t be public to protect victim and suspect anonymity.

He said the new software is going live at some point next week.

