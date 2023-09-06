Mandan cigar lounge ordinance passes first reading
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Mandan City Commissioners approved a first consideration ordinance for cigar lounges Tuesday evening.
In a meeting earlier this summer, commissioners began discussing cigar lounges and what ordinances would look like.
In Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners passed Ordinance 1432, which outlines what a tobacco license for cigar lounges would entail. The ordinance includes an indoor-only lounge which would need consent from tenants in a multi-business building.
License requests will also be sent to the City Commission for final say.
Mayor Tim Helbling said this is just a first ordinance, and things can be changed before the final ordinance is approved.
