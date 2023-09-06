Little Joes Early Childhood Center delayed as facility waits on licensing, new director hired

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A new childcare facility’s opening in downtown Williston is being delayed.

Little Joes Early Childhood Center was supposed to open after Labor Day, but Director Julie Quamme said they are missing some equipment necessary to secure licensing.

Quamme was recently hired as the interim director of Little Joes, following the resignation of Cheryl Mahnke last month. No reason was given for the departure.

Quamme said they are keeping in close contact with the families as they wait for an opening date.

Quamme said they expect to have 80 kids in their care when they open.

