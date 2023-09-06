Lisbon man sentenced for child exploitation

Lisbon man sentenced for child exploitation
Lisbon man sentenced for child exploitation(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lisbon man will be serving 40 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

Investigators say 29-year-old Craig Gregor filmed himself sexually abusing a six-year-old child.

They say Gregor later shared the videos online.

Law enforcement found thousands of child sex abuse images when searching Gregor’s electronic devices.

