Lisbon man sentenced for child exploitation
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lisbon man will be serving 40 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.
Investigators say 29-year-old Craig Gregor filmed himself sexually abusing a six-year-old child.
They say Gregor later shared the videos online.
Law enforcement found thousands of child sex abuse images when searching Gregor’s electronic devices.
