Jury selection begins in Minot murder trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a woman from Minot Air Force Base accused of fatally shooting a man in Minot last April.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA felony murder in the death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

Hoffman has remained in custody in the Ward County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond leading up to this week’s trial.

The trial has been pushed back twice. It’s scheduled to run through next week.

Hoffman faces the chance of life in prison if convicted.

Previous coverage:

BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting

A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond

Trial dates set for Minot murder case, window left open for plea deal

Trial pushed back in Minot murder case

Trial pushed back again in Minot murder case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.