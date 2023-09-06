Jury selection begins in Minot murder trial

Heather Hoffman is charged with AA felony murder
Heather Hoffman is charged with AA felony murder
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a woman from Minot Air Force Base accused of fatally shooting a man in Minot last April.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA felony murder in the death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

Hoffman has remained in custody in the Ward County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond leading up to this week’s trial.

The trial has been pushed back twice. It’s scheduled to run through next week.

Hoffman faces the chance of life in prison if convicted.

