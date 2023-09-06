Jury finds Taylor guilty in Motel 6 murder trial

Jesse Taylor Jr. with his lawyer during the Motel 6 murder trial
Jesse Taylor Jr. with his lawyer during the Motel 6 murder trial(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury has found a 17-year-old guilty of murder. Jesse Taylor Jr. was tried as an adult for the September 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield.

During the 6-day trial prosecutors presented their case with eyewitness testimony of people who were at the Motel 6 the night of the incident.  This included Taylor’s mother and aunt and Thunder Shield’s mother. Many witnesses say they saw Thunder Shield and Taylor in an argument that night.

The state outlined how a gun they believe was used to shoot Thunder Shield was found in a park near the motel. A forensic examiner testified how four bullets were found in Thunder Shield’s body during an autopsy. Video surveillance footage showed activity around the motel when the incident occurred, investigators say Taylor is seen fleeing the scene after shots are fired.

The defense did not call any witnesses and said Taylor was acting in self-defense due to the age and size difference between him and Thunder Shield. They say Thunder Shield made threats towards Taylor that evening.

The defense said in their closing statements that it was Maurice who continued to aggressive towards Taylor, who removed himself from the balcony area.

The jury also found Taylor guilty of an aggravated assault charge for grazing another man with a bullet during the incident.

Judge Hill has ordered a pre-sentence investigation before sentencing.

Taylor has the right to appeal within 30 days.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh County Facebook page announces death of commissioner
Burleigh County Commissioner Matthews dies
BPS Logo
Air quality prompts scheduling changes to BPS outdoor activities Tuesday
Fatal crash generic
Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston
An early Monday morning fire destroyed the B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey.
UPDATE: Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey
Burning Man Festival
ND woman misses Burning Man, says she feels like ‘universe’ had her back due to flooding at the festival

Latest News

Minot Police Chief John Klug said they're updating the software
Minot service calls tracker to update from list to map
Women's axe throwing gains popularity
Women’s axe-throwing grows in Minot
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/05/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/05/2023