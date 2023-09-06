Jury finds Taylor guilty in Motel 6 murder trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury has found a 17-year-old guilty of murder. Jesse Taylor Jr. was tried as an adult for the September 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield.

During the 6-day trial prosecutors presented their case with eyewitness testimony of people who were at the Motel 6 the night of the incident. This included Taylor’s mother and aunt and Thunder Shield’s mother. Many witnesses say they saw Thunder Shield and Taylor in an argument that night.

The state outlined how a gun they believe was used to shoot Thunder Shield was found in a park near the motel. A forensic examiner testified how four bullets were found in Thunder Shield’s body during an autopsy. Video surveillance footage showed activity around the motel when the incident occurred, investigators say Taylor is seen fleeing the scene after shots are fired.

The defense did not call any witnesses and said Taylor was acting in self-defense due to the age and size difference between him and Thunder Shield. They say Thunder Shield made threats towards Taylor that evening.

The defense said in their closing statements that it was Maurice who continued to aggressive towards Taylor, who removed himself from the balcony area.

The jury also found Taylor guilty of an aggravated assault charge for grazing another man with a bullet during the incident.

Judge Hill has ordered a pre-sentence investigation before sentencing.

Taylor has the right to appeal within 30 days.

