Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New Salem-Almont had more 1st-place votes in the new 9-Man football poll, but North Prairie has more points. The Holsteins have a 10-7 edge for the top spot, but the Cougars have four more points in the voting done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

It’s not quite as dramatic in Class-A. The Aggies are on top followed by the Vikings and Titans. Kindred’s first-place vote total has gone up while Trinity is getting first-place consideration for the first time.

Class-A Football Poll

Velva-D-A-G (13) — 3-0 Record — 77 pts. — Last week: 1st Kindred (3) — 3-0 Record — 68 pts. — Last week: 2nd Dickinson Trinity (1) — 3-0 Record — 49 pts. — Last week: 3rd Langdon Area-E-M — 3-0 Record — 27 pts. — Last week: 4th Shiloh Christian — 3-0 Record — 13 pts. — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bottineau (2-1), Central Cass (2-1), Bowman County (3-0), Lisbon (3-0)

9-Man Football poll

North Prairie (7) — 3-0 Record — 75 pts. — Last week: 2nd New Salem-Almont (10) — 3-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last week: 1st Sargent County — 3-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last week: 3rd South Border — 3-0 Record — 30 pts. — Last week: 5th Westhope-N-G — 3-0 — 23 pts. — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (3-0), Wyndmere-Liderwood (3-0), Linton-HMB (3-0)

