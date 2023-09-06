Changes to ACA essential health benefits approved

North Dakota Insurance Department's Commissioner Jon Godfread speaks on changes to ACA(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Insurance Department’s application to change the state’s essential health benefits under the Affordable Care Act was recently approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The changes affect everything from insulin prices to making certain medical processes more efficient. Commissioner Jon Godfread said the changes focus on taking a more preventative approach to healthcare.

For the past 18 months, the North Dakota Insurance Department has been consulting doctors and figuring out what needs to be updated for the state’s essential healthcare benefits.

Commissioner Godfread said it’s been about ten years since the plan was last evaluated. Changes to ACA-based plans include price limits on the cost of insulin, expanded hearing aid coverage, monthly nutritional visits, coverage for weight loss drugs, periodontal disease coverage, a more efficient PET scan process and a seven-day limit on opioid prescriptions.

“Trying to do some preventative steps to, again, prevent that catastrophic illness or catastrophic health issue down the road — that saves money in the long run. So it’s not something we’re going to see immediately, but again, if we can improve the overall health and wellness of North Dakota, that’s good for everybody,” Godfread said.

As for making some processes more efficient, he said they’ve added a change that will let patients skip the X-ray or CAT scan insurance usually requires before it will cover a PET scan.

The new ACA changes will take effect in 2025.

