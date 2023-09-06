Canadian women sentenced to 23 years for part in N.D. overdose

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Canadian woman has been sentenced in North Dakota to 23 years in a federal prison.

In April, 42-year-old Marie Um was found guilty of conspiracy to deal drugs and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say Um was part of an organization that was receiving fentanyl from China and importing it to the U.S. They say the organization is responsible for overdoses in North Dakota.

