Burlington Rural Fire Department preparing for new training facility

BURLINGTON, N.D (KMOT) - The Burlington Rural Fire Department will be expanding its training facility soon. They received some financial support from the community to get the job done.

Fire Chief Karter Lesmann said 28 volunteer firefighters currently train in spaces. Since the space is tight, they’ll expand the training tower.

He said it’ll also open space for the different types of trucks they use on calls.

They recently received $66,000 dollars for the project from various grants and donations.

He also said local businesses have offered to help through their time, discounted rates or their services.

“We don’t want to tax the residents. We don’t want to do that. We want to seek out ourselves and try to get everything we can,” said Lesmann.

He said they’ll begin the groundwork on adding the facility next week.

