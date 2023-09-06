25th Annual Tribal Leaders Summit at the Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College students at United Tribes Technical College had an opportunity to connect with their culture, past and future at the annual Tribal Leader Summit.

It was the 25th conference this year and tribal leaders, students and presenters came to learn about issues on tribal land and innovative solutions that have worked in their communities.

In this breakout room, presenters cover a range of topics that can help students network future careers they’re passionate about.

“I get to hear other people’s stories just like me, and I’m learning about agriculture, soil health and learning how to take care of Mother Earth. And I can take that back home with me and use that in my community,” said Ayanna Maynard, UTTC sustainable agriculture student.

She works for the USDA on seed revitalization in tribal communities and got the opportunity to present as a student, and network with others about her job.

The tribal summit is part of their curriculum, so this week, students switched out the classroom for real-life experiences that can influence their academics.

“Growing up on the reservation, we see our economic systems come for you know, a lot of businesses don’t thrive. So, I say prayers, I say prayers for reservations that have good economic business, good relationships with their surrounding communities, and all that I want to know about the business,” said Chauncey Hopkins UTTC student.

The summit helped him get inspired about his business degree at UTTC.

It also helps presenters share histories, such as boarding schools where many people’s ancestors attended.

“We’re starting to see more information now about how that can affect us socially. So I want to hear more about that, because there’s more and more information and data coming out about it. And the more we learn, the more we have knowledge on a topic. We can treat it and find a solution. Maybe there is a problem. But finding solutions,” said Hopkins.

They also talked about infrastructure and economy on the reservation, and how tribal colleges and universities have a goal of building up workforces on and off their reservations.

“To take advantage of whatever opportunities may be available out there for tribal communities to address those infrastructure needs. And then use education in order to help along those lines or to build that workforce in order to make that happen,” said Leander R. McDonald, PhD, United Tribes Technical College President.

After the summit is over he hopes they implement what they’ve learned are share it with students.

The Tribal Summit will run through Thursday before United Tribes gets ready for the International Powwow this weekend.

