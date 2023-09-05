Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two men from Oklahoma died Monday night in a rollover accident near Williston.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old and a 34-year-old from Stillwater were thrown from a vehicle after hitting a guardrail on Highway 2. The department said the crash was not discovered until after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

