Pro’s Pointer #19: Season ends for his 27th year

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The big flood happened in Grand Forks, Princess Diana died and the Lion King debuted on Broadway: All these events took place the same year Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, started Pro’s Pointers on this station. He always uses the Tuesday following Labor Day to wrap up another summer of fishing tips.

This is Candle’s 27th year with KFYR-TV, KMOT-TV, KQCD-TV and KUMV-TV.

“The kids are back in school, and our Saturday afternoons are filled with the sounds of cracking football pads,” said Candle. “For most of you that might signify it’s time to winterize your boat and put all of your fishing gear away until next year. For the rest of us there is still some tremendous fall fishing yet to come.”

“The bite gets really good in October and November and for those of you who are into it, the ice fishing bite is going to be spectacular this winter. For me, this time of year signifies the time to get ready to transition. Once again, I will be leaving North Dakota to head south to the Gulf of Mexico where I will be fishing for redfish and trout, snapper, grouper and a wide variety of saltwater species,” said Candle.

“Thanks again for watching. Enjoy the winter the best you can. But when you get cold, take a second to look me up online, come on down to the gulf and enjoy some phenomenal saltwater fishing. We will see you again next spring. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this year’s Pro’s Pointers,” said Candle.

Candle owns a house outside of Carrabelle, Florida in the panhandle southwest of Tallahassee and he operates his guide business there during the winter.

