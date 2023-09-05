Nurse accused of driving intoxicated on pain medication taken from nursing home

Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.
Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff, Jessica Umbro and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A nurse is facing several charges after police said she stole morphine from a nursing home.

According to her arrest citation, 50-year-old Abigail Hall, a registered nurse at Heritage Hall Rehab & Wellness Center in Anderson County, was arrested on Aug. 27 after being pulled over and failing a field sobriety test.

The citation stated Lawrenceburg Police were called the facility to respond to reports of a worker leaving intoxicated.

According to her arrest citation, another nurse at Heritage Hall saw Hall enter a bathroom on the property and leave behind the top of a morphine bottle. When the facility took inventory of their medication, they found 30 ml of morphine to be missing. The nurse said Hall signed out morphine for three patients during her shift.

Lawrenceburg Police said officers found seven syringes full of a blue liquid in Hall’s backpack. It was determined to be morphine.

Hall admitted to police that she had been stealing patients’ pain medicine and swapping it with a mixture of water and blue food coloring since January.

Hall is currently booked in the Shelby County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Monday morning fire destroyed the B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey.
UPDATE: Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey
Blotter’s VW collection
Mandan couple keeps it old school collecting vintage Volkswagens
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Burning Man Festival
ND woman misses Burning Man, says she feels like ‘universe’ had her back due to flooding at the festival
Dekendrick Williams sentenced
Williston man sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder, drug charges

Latest News

Labor Day weekend gas prices
Labor gas prices just below holiday week all-time high
Burning Man Festival
ND woman misses Burning Man, says she feels like ‘universe’ had her back due to flooding at the festival
First News at Ten
Labor Day gas prices
The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
First News at Ten
ND woman misses burning man