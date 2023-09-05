Lewis and Clark Elementary’s “Engagement Lab” a hit with students and teachers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Elementary students spend about 35 hours a week in school. Most of that time is inside a single classroom. Looking to add some variety to their students’ day, one Williston school designed an innovative room to add some fun into learning. Michael Anthony takes a look at Lewis and Clark’s “Engagement Lab.”

It’s not your ordinary classroom. At Lewis and Clark Elementary, fourth graders are using the “Engagement Lab.” They are taking a trip to Jurassic Park, donning construction vests and hard hats.

“It kind of feels like I’m in the movie,” said Chloe Miniear, student.

“I like it,” said Nash Doucette, student.

“I really love Jurassic Park,” said Kinlee Whiting, student.

With the classic theme song in the background, students take care of their assignments on tables covered with leaves, lanterns, and of course dinosaurs.

“It’s really cool, it’s fun to learn here,” said Kynslie McCoy.

The “Engagement Lab” was designed by a group known as “Get Your Teach On” as a way to make lessons more engaging. It’s the first one to be built in North Dakota.

“You don’t have to spend as much money in your classroom to transform. You can just digitally change each scene and do a couple simple decorations on your tables, and you transform into a different world,” said Kristi Hildebrandt, a first-grade teacher.

It’s not only exciting for the students, but a welcome addition to the teachers.

“We can take a small task that we are doing in the classroom, and we can make it so much more engaging, so much more fun, so much more memorable just by taking it into the engagement lab,” said Kara Mandich, a fourth-grade teacher.

Jurassic Park is just one of the themes the classroom is capable of. Technology installed this summer makes hundreds of themes possible from the beach to Disney. Hildebrandt said this room will be available to the other district elementary schools, so everyone has an opportunity to add some variety to their school day.

Hildebrandt said the room is also used as a sensory and calm-down area for resource students.

The “Engagement Lab” was purchased through a combination of district ESSER funds and donations through Lewis and Clark’s parent-teacher organization.

