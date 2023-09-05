Fargo Mom of Four Wins Jujitsu World Championship

Katie Stensgard takes home two gold medals at the IBJFF Competition in Las Vegas(KVLY)
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Katie Stensgard won the Jujitsu Masters World Championships in Las Vegas, taking home two gold medals.

She has competed in other tournaments across the nation, working her way up the ranks with her Blue Belt in her Masters age category.

She loves the training that comes with the sport, and the discipline that it requires. She trains each day in the Academy of Combat Arts gym, located in Fargo.

The gym members have become like family, as she travels with some to other tournaments. She also has become good friends with even some competitors.

She felt extra prepared going into the last tournament, as her coaches had helped her fine tune her strategy and fitness to compete at her best.

Stensgard feels lucky to share the love of the sport with her children as well.

