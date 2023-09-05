Chuck E. Cheese is giving away 500 free birthday parties nationwide

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of...
The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.(Willis Lam / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chuck E. Cheese is giving away more than 500 kids’ birthday parties for free.

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.

During that time, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to one winner for a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

The Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package includes:

  • All You Can Play games during the birthday party
  • A LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E.
  • A ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star
  • Two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, and Dippin’ Dots
  • Pizza and drinks for adults attending the party
  • Complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours
  • 100 bonus E-tickets
  • Goody bags

The cash value of an Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package varies by location but typically runs between $350-$400 for 10 children.

An additional five winners from every location will get a $50 certificate toward a birthday party reservation.

For more information on the Big Day of Birthdays giveaway, visit Chuck E. Cheese’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Monday morning fire destroyed the B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey.
UPDATE: Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey
Burning Man Festival
ND woman misses Burning Man, says she feels like ‘universe’ had her back due to flooding at the festival
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Blotter’s VW collection
Mandan couple keeps it old school collecting vintage Volkswagens
Dekendrick Williams sentenced
Williston man sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder, drug charges

Latest News

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical...
Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden will award the...
LIVE: Biden will award Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack