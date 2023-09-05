Burleigh County Commissioner Matthews deceased
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews has passed away according to a Facebook post on Burleigh County’s page.
Last month Matthews stepped down as chair of the commission citing health issues.
She was elected to the board in November 2020 for a four-year term, she has been in the leadership position since December of last year.
