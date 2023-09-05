BPS outdoor competitions postponed or canceled, practices shortened

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Because of the poor air quality, Bismarck Public Schools canceled, postponed and shortened all of its outdoor activities today.

It says that because of the front that brought in Canadian wildfire smoke and the air quality continuing to worsen, the decision to postpone and cancel competitions is necessary.

BPS advised that all practices should be limited to one hour and 15 minutes today with frequent breaks.

It is also telling students with asthma to keep their medication handy and follow their asthma action plans.

