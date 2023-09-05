Bismarck University Enrollment growing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was the start of school for many college students last week around the state and enrollment numbers were up at all the universities in Bismarck.

At United Tribes Technical College, the school has an enrollment of 543 students. Last fall it was 506 students, and that number has been rising over the past decade.

Bismarck State College has an enrollment of nearly 4,000 for the year, which is 200 more students than fall of 2022.

The University of Mary’s fall enrollment is 3,850 and set a record for having the most recorded number of freshmen.

These are the most updated numbers, from the university’s public information coordinators.

