12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - An Arizona mother is pleading with social media users to report potentially dangerous stunts after her 12-year-old son was severely burned while doing a TikTok challenge.

Tiffany Roper, a mother of two, never thought one of her children would be fighting for their life because of something learned online. But just 10 days after her son Corey Lee’s 12th birthday, his natural curiosity became his mother’s worst nightmare.

“It’s called the fire challenge,” Roper told KOLD.

The challenge is for teens to create a fireball by using either an aerosol can or rubbing alcohol while catching their reactions on video. It has been making its way across social media, causing multiple teens to be hurt and severely burned.

The mother described what her son allegedly did to complete the challenge.

“It looks like he put the rubbing alcohol in his left hand and lit it with his right, not realizing how quickly rubbing alcohol burns off,” Roper said.

Corey’s polyester shirt caught fire, causing painful second- and third-degree burns all over his body.

“I woke up to just a blood-curdling scream,” Roper said. “I just see my son on fire. I flooded my kitchen because I took the hose and just sprayed him down as quickly as I could.”

Roper describes Corey as a typical boy, who loves playing with his pets and being active. She says pressure from social media is hurting children in more ways than imagined, leading to this tragic accident.

“He is very much a boys’ boy. He is very much an outside boy,” Roper said. “He wants to be outside playing.”

In the past, TikTok has faced major backlash and several lawsuits. Some experts claim the app is targeting kids by pushing specific content to users.

“It is 100% targeted at kids because they don’t know those limits. They don’t know those boundaries,” Roper said. “It’s like no matter how much you try to protect them, this cruel world still sneaks in.”

Roper understands people asking “how or why” this could have happened. She says it’s important to remember kids will be kids and often don’t realize the danger they are putting themselves in.

Even though it’s a touchy subject, Roper is encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers. She says one child being hurt by this challenge is one too many.

“At the end of the day, as parents, we have to pick those battles and say, ‘You need to see this,’” Roper said. “You need to see what the consequences of this action are.”

Dominick Miserandino, a social media expert and founder of “The Celebrity Cafe,” agrees.

According to Miserandino, parents need to talk with their children, especially since social media platforms have so many hidden corners. He says adding filters, parental controls and monitoring can only go so far.

“We are in the Wild West,” Miserandino said. “That is also where I would encourage viewers to report things of this concern. Take advantage of that. Bring it to their light and say, ‘This is of concern.’ Hitting that report button is useful.”

Roper is also begging every social media user, young and old, to report anything they find inappropriate. She believes reporting videos can go a long way.

“Hug your babies,” Roper said. “If you see something, say something because even though it may not be affecting you, it might save somebody else.”

Roper says Corey is doing well, considering the situation. He had his third surgery Monday.

She says her son is a fighter but still has a long road to recovery ahead. The family has set up a GoFundMe page, where the community is able to donate.

