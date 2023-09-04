Williston man sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder, drug charges

Dekendrick Williams sentenced
Dekendrick Williams sentenced(KFYRTV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man will serve 18 years in prison for attempted murder and drug possession charges.

Dekendrick Williams was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder for his involvement in a 2021 apartment shooting. He was also later charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

During a hearing in August, Northwest District Court Judge Chas Neff Jr. sentenced Williams to 13 years for the murder charges, plus a consecutive five-year term for the controlled substance charges.

Williams has more than two years of credit for time served.

