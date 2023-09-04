UMary Soccer’s Audrey Garlitz stays positive while playing through unique challenges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether you spend five minutes or five hours around the UMary women’s soccer team, you see how welcoming of a group it is. Audrey Garltiz joined the team just over a year ago and felt that friendship while needing a bit more assistance on and off the pitch.

Audrey Garlitz is in her second year on the University of Mary soccer team, a sport she’s loved since middle school.

“I just fell in love with the sport. I did cross country, track, and basketball as well, but soccer I just fell in love with it,” said Garlitz.

Now as a sophomore in Bismarck, she’s gotten into a rhythm... but her time with the Marauders hasn’t come without its challenges.

“Yes. I can’t hear a thing without my implants on,” said Garlitz.

Before she found soccer, Audrey had to find ways to live life while being completely deaf.

“We found out when I was two. So I passed my newborn hearing test. So I was born with hearing, but then I lost it,” said Garlitz.

She immediately received cochlear implants. The following years involved work with audiologists and pathologists to help with hearing and speech. Close to a decade after picking up soccer, she’s helping her college team adapt in different ways.

“The game in general is so much more communication that can be non-verbal. We’ve learned that about her and what her needs are, and I think just more observant and aware are things she’s taught us,” said Sarah Cook, UMary Women’s Soccer Head Coach.

Her first big learning curve in soccer was when she played for the United States Deaf Women’s National Team in high school. Part of the experience is competing without any hearing assistance.

“When we played on the field, we played with our implants off. So that’s where we really have to use our visual cues a lot. So that’s how I got to actually improve in the game of soccer. Once I played with my implants on again, I just saw the game a lot better and could see the field than I did before,” said Garlitz.

Not only is Audrey overcoming obstacles while playing a college sport, but she’s also studying to help others. Audrey is working to become an audiologist to help kids and families overcome what she has.

“There are parents who have hearing and have kids who are deaf for the first time and they just don’t know what to do, and just hearing a voice from someone who grew up with cochlear implants really helps them,” said Garlitz.

Moving to Bismarck last summer was the first time Garlitz was on her own. She learned to stay positive, and that her support system extends into the blue and orange.

“We always are looking out for each other, and Audrey regardless of what her limitations may be, it’s just another person that we’re looking out for. I think that’s what we do here. We’re a family and take care of each other,” said Cook.

“There’s definitely going to be lots of barriers in the way, so they’re teaching me as I grow that you’re going to deal with this stuff so you have to fight through it. You just have to stay positive through it all,” said Garlitz.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.