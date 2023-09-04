ND woman misses Burning Man, says she feels like “universe” has her back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Raquel Pearcy was born and raised in Fargo but now lives the “van life” just outside the city. A festival girl at heart, she had planned to take the leap and attend her first one: Burning Man 2023. That’s the festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert where attendees became trapped in mud after the weekend’s heavy rainfall.

Pearcy knew the tickets would be hard to get, so she bought them well in advance. As the days drew near, Pearcy says she started to feel funny about the trip and began to experience second thoughts. Just days before Pearcy planned to head out, she made the call to sell her ticket and stay home.

“Being from North Dakota, it’s a long drive. Gas is just really high especially when you have to hall a 7,000 pound camper. Like two or three days before Burning Man started, which is when I was supposed to start driving down there, I just kind of decided I’m just not going to go this year. It just didn’t feel like the right timing,” said Pearcy.

Pearcy says she feels like the universe had her back in this decision. She says had she gone, her camper would’ve likely been ruined and unlivable. Major news organizations, like CNN, have reported people are finally able to leave the venue. Reports state there has only been one non-weather-related death and no serious injuries.

