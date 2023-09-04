National Recovery Month highlighting addiction services

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – September is National Recovery Month and communities continue to educate and empower about alcohol and drug addiction.

Sarah Shelby volunteered for the international overdose awareness event this past week in Minot.

She said this year will be her 7th year in recovery.

Shelby said sometimes people don’t realize they have become dependent on a drug until health professionals identify the addiction.

“I think the more that our community goes through losing people through overdose and addiction… it’s now becoming our problem,” said Shelby.

Organizations such as the North Central Human Service Center, hospitals and the VA offer addiction services.

