Local coffee shops look to stand out this fall

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - As the seasons turn, many will flock to their local coffee house for pumpkin spice or other treats.

But rather than visiting the larger coffee chains, Minoters seem to prefer their local baristas during pumpkin season.

Local coffee shops like The Black Iguana are coming up with a variety of creative ways to compete with the larger coffee chains.

Competing with big-name coffee chains that have been around for decades can be tricky for local coffee shops.

For Nancy, there is no better place than a mom-and-pop shop when she has a coffee craving.

She said that she appreciates the hospitality and atmosphere.

“I get smiles, I get greetings, they know me. The same can be said if you are a stranger. You walk into one of our local coffee shops and you will be greeted with a hello, where are you from and we’re glad you’re here. That makes you want to come back, so if anyone hasn’t tried a local, there are several of them to try and I certainly recommend it,” said Nancy Pearson, a Minot resident.

Amanda Lund, a local Minoter, works with The Station coffee shop to discover and create new flavors and seasonal offerings.

When comparing the flavors they’re investigating to the more popular drinks at national chains, she said trying a more creative option while supporting a small business should be a no-brainer.

“The biggest thing is that it gives back to the communities. The people that are going to be supporting your teams, your local teams, your sports teams, your basketball teams, your church events, are your locals,” said Lund.

