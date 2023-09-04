Labor gas prices just below holiday week all time high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers on the road this Labor Day weekend were greeted with more than just construction zones. They also faced high gas prices. AAA reports the national average for regular gas Monday is $3.81, which is just a couple of cents shy from the all-time holiday weekend high of $3.84 set in 2012.

Good news for those traveling in North Dakota: the Auto Association reports Monday’s average in the state is $3.71. That is an increase of about three cents from the same time last year. However, almost record-high prices haven’t stopped an estimated half of all Americans planning to travel.

“Yeah, I’m going to Beulah and I’m expected to see people coming home from the lake later this afternoon for sure. I’ll be with a crowd when I come back, I know that,” said traveler Erik Holland.

The current average in Bismarck is $3.81, which sits higher than prices of $3.53 in Fargo, $3.66 in Grand Forks and $3.70 in Minot.

