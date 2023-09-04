Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
By Dean Welte
Sep. 4, 2023
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Nebraska authorities spent Labor Day morning helping a hunter who had gotten stuck in a muddy pond.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:45 a.m. Monday they got a 911 call saying a dove hunter had gotten stuck in mud (quicksand) at the Wood Duck State Wildlife Management Area, which is about six miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska.

According to the sheriff’s office, it took first responders nearly 30 minutes to locate the hunter using sirens and yelling. When they did find the 25-year-old hunter, authorities say he was in a pond that appeared to have dried out but was actually saturated mud. They say the hunter had sunken to the point where the mud was above his waist.

The sheriff’s office says first responders were able to get the hunter out by using rescue ropes. He was treated for dehydration at the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

Part of the reason authorities were able to find the hunter was because he had his cell phone on him. The sheriff’s office says the hunter used it to call 911 and that helped them ping his approximate location. The hunter was unable to use his shotgun to signal for help because it was packed with mud and could not be safely fired to notify responders of his location.

“This is at least the third time that a hunter has gotten stuck or bogged down in heavy mud in the Wood Duck area in the past seven years,” said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

