Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey

HARVEY, N.D. (KFYR) - An early morning fire destroyed a long-time Harvey business.

1470 KHND Radio in Harvey reported the B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes was destroyed by fire.

Owners of the business posted on their Facebook page that “Words cannot express how we feel right now” and eight years of hard work was gone in a few hours.

They say no one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.

