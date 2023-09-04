Class AAA & AA Football Polls: Sept. 4

Football polls
Football polls(KFYRTV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Week two is through for all AAA and AA teams in North Dakota.

Only three teams remain unbeaten in the state’s highest division - two from the east, and one from the west.

The voting is done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Here’s how the newest AAA poll looks:

Class AAA

  1. Shanley (17) - 89 pts. - 2-0 record - last week: 1
  2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) - 72 pts. - 2-0 record - last week: 2
  3. Minot - 55 pts. - 2-0 record - last week: 5
  4. Fargo Davies - 22 pts. - 1-1 record - last week: 4
  5. Mandan - 19 pts. - 1-1 record - last week: NR

Receiving Votes: Bismarck Century 1-1, Bismarck High 1-1

At the AA level, five teams have yet to lose. Four of them crack this week’s top five.

Class AA

  1. Fargo North (17) - 85 pts. - 2-0 record - last week: 1
  2. Grand Forks Red River - 60 pts. - 3-0 record - last week: 2
  3. Fargo South - 58 pts. - 2-0 record - last week: 3
  4. Jamestown - 28 pts. - 1-1 record - last week: 4
  5. Dickinson - 19 pts. - 2-0 record - last week: 5

Receiving Votes: Valley City 2-0, Wahpeton 1-1

