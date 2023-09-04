Campgrounds packed for final summer vacations

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Labor Day is known as the unofficial end of the summer. Many people have packed up their campers and tents to go outdoors for the last time this season.

A sizzling summer is coming to an end for kids like Autumn Smith. She and her family were one of many who retreated to campgrounds across the nation on Labor Day weekend for one last time this season. ”What is your favorite part about camping,” asked reporter Bella Kraft.

“Riding bike and sitting by the fire,” said camper Autumn Smith.

Last year more than 25 million households packed campgrounds like Fort Lincoln State Park on Labor Day weekend. Park rangers say it’s not just holiday weekends that bring a crowd.

”We were definitely at capacity on weekends, especially. Almost every weekend unless we had a rainy weekend,” said Fort Lincoln State Park manager Erik Dietrich.

American’s interest in camping has seen an increase since 2020 and the park services have noticed. Last year, 1.1 million people visited North Dakota state parks. That’s down from 2021′s 1.3 million visits, but rangers say this year is different.

”But we’ve been seeing a steady increase. I want to say our state parks this summer is roughly about seven, eight percent over 2022′s numbers,” said Dietrich.

It can be a toss-up to choose between North Dakota’s 13 state parks and more than 1,300 campgrounds, but one thing always remains the same: ”I like having a fire and going fishing,” said camper Evan Smith.

Dietrich says the state parks will continue to have good camping numbers until the middle of October if the weather hangs tight.

North Dakota State Parks are open year-round. Places like Cross Ranch, Fort Ransom and more offer yurt and cabin rentals for those looking to snowshoe and cross-country ski this winter.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.