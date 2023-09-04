Are savings bonds still good gifts?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us received a savings bond from a family member or friend as a gift for a special occasion. But, are these still practical gifts in today’s financial world?

Financial Advisor David Wald says savings bonds were popular in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s when interest rates were 15-20%. But then from the 2000s through the present, savings bonds have not paid a whole lot. He thinks they can still be a good gift, but people need to keep the time frame of the gift in mind because there might be a better option.

“You could do a CD, you could invest in a stock, you could invest in a mutual fund, an ETF, a corporate bond. There’s a lot of different investment options out there and what you want to do I sit down and evaluate which is the best one, not only for you but the person you are giving the gift to,” said David Wald, managing partner of Lux Wealth Advisors.

Wald says if you have savings bonds that have been piling up for years you should take them to your bank and see what they are worth. He says you might find out that they are only paying you a percent or less right now. He says even short-term interest on a money market account is paying more at the moment.

