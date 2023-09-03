North Dakota Red Cross volunteer gives update on distributing aid relief on the Gulf Coast

Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia
Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath continues to leave many in Florida without electricity and other basic needs. The Red Cross has sent teams down to help victims of the hurricane including volunteers from right here in North Dakota.

Paul Henke is part of the North Dakota Red Cross team that is on the ground in Tallahassee. He arrived in Florida on Friday with other volunteers and is helping those affected by the storm. Henke says he and his team have set up a warehouse in Tallahassee as well as some shelters.

“Right now, I have a U-Haul van that we are using for hauling stuff to the shelters and every need they have, be it a wheelchair, breakfast items, towels, and things like that just for setting the shelter up and maintaining the shelter,” said Paul Henke, Volunteer, Red Cross.

Henke says when he arrives at the shelters to drop supplies off he has seen families with little kids and people that can hardly get around. He says that this storm did a lot of damage as there are trees down and quite a few houses affected by the flood waters. He will be in Florida for two weeks volunteering.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Station West Bar and Grill in Mandan
Station West Bar and Grill in Mandan announces permanent closure
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Two beers, untouched
North Dakotans disapprove of possible two beers a week recommendation
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Haley Lang, relator, Darren, house manager, and Kristy Johnson, F5 statewide director of...
Plans for a halfway house in Mandan stopped

Latest News

Blotter’s VW collection
Mandan couple keeps it old school collecting vintage Volkswagens
Officer shooting update
Fargo PD gives update on officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes following hospital release
hunting dog
Hunting dog safety reminders ahead of hunting season
First News at Ten
NDHP conducting sobriety check point in Mercer County with MCSO