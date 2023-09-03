North Dakota Red Cross volunteer gives update on distributing aid relief on the Gulf Coast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath continues to leave many in Florida without electricity and other basic needs. The Red Cross has sent teams down to help victims of the hurricane including volunteers from right here in North Dakota.

Paul Henke is part of the North Dakota Red Cross team that is on the ground in Tallahassee. He arrived in Florida on Friday with other volunteers and is helping those affected by the storm. Henke says he and his team have set up a warehouse in Tallahassee as well as some shelters.

“Right now, I have a U-Haul van that we are using for hauling stuff to the shelters and every need they have, be it a wheelchair, breakfast items, towels, and things like that just for setting the shelter up and maintaining the shelter,” said Paul Henke, Volunteer, Red Cross.

Henke says when he arrives at the shelters to drop supplies off he has seen families with little kids and people that can hardly get around. He says that this storm did a lot of damage as there are trees down and quite a few houses affected by the flood waters. He will be in Florida for two weeks volunteering.

