Mandan couple keeps it old school collecting vintage Volkswagens

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - As the Blotter’s garage doors open, you are immediately transported back to the 60s and 70s. Steve and Nellie Blotter have six classic VWs that they have collected over the years. Steve’s passion for the brand began with his first VW in the 80s.

“It was a daily driver I had restored. I probably had it for 10 years and then I just totally got out of them. I liked them then, but we were raising a family,” said Steve Blotter, VW Enthusiast.

After moving to Mandan, Nellie decided she wanted a Beetle. That’s when their enthusiasm for VW reignited. She drives a 1963 Beetle every day. It was the first one they bought and restored together. Nellie designed the interior and reupholstered the seats.

“Whatever you want to do with them flies, so I had found this fabric and thought it would really be fun in something, and then this came along and it all fit,” said Nellie Blotter, VW Enthusiast.

The Blotters have everything from microbuses to a VW Beetle. But perhaps their favorite out of their VW collection is their single-cab transporter.

“It’s so unique. We use it as a daily driver, we take it to Menard’s and hall plywood. It’s just awesome to pull into their yard and everyone just surrounds you and helps you,” said Steve.

Nellie and Steve are always fixing something in their collection to keep the old vehicles road-worthy. They say being behind the wheel of a VW is:

“Farfegnugen how about that. The joy of driving a Volkswagen. Farfegnugen kind of sums it up because it is fun to drive and to see people’s reactions and to talk about your vehicles,” said Nellie.

As time moves forward on this vintage VW bus clock, the Blotters hope that their collection inspires more people to love Volkswagen just like them.

“It’s just our love, we enjoy them, and I think some of the younger generation does also. Hopefully, when we pass them on, we have somebody we can pass them on to,” said Steve.

Luckily for them, their kids also love VW.

The Blotters say if you are looking for a classic car, VW’s are around and part of the fun is the search. They say to use your imagination and go with it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.