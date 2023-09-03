Hunting dog safety reminders ahead of hunting season

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunting season is about to start, and veterinarians say now is a good time to think of your hunting dogs.

Vets say before dogs go out, owners should contact their clinics about tick-borne diseases and get their dogs vaccinated. Experts also say it’s important to make sure dogs are in shape.

“We see tons of injuries, especially in that first week of hunting season. So I always warn owners, just encourage owners to start exercising them now if they have not already. So just like us, it’s hard to get up and then go run a marathon, kind of prepare them for that,” said Brookelle Bartsch, a veterinarian.

Experts say to bring extra water so dogs don’t get overheated or resort to drinking water that could be contaminated with blue algae.

Dogs should be wearing bright orange and reflectors, and hunters should have a first aid kit on hand.

