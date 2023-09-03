Grouse and Partridge hunting seasons soon to open

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - The grouse and partridge hunting seasons open Sept. 9. Each spring biologists count sharp-tailed grouse males dancing on leks to get a population estimate.

“No huge spikes in the population, but holding steady is good after a bad winter. Notably the difference in the counts were that in the western part of the state we had higher increases, anywhere from 15 to 20% higher than last year. In the eastern part of the state, we did have some areas with decreases up to 15%,” said Jesse Kolar, NDGF Upland Game Supervisor.

In late July and August, biologists run late-summer brood routes looking for individual birds and hens with chicks.

“The brood routes are important because we primarily harvest juvenile or young of the year birds in the fall. So we use the brood routes for figuring out how many young there are going to be out there and we get a young per adult ratio and we also get a brood size estimate. Right now, both of those are looking pretty good for Sharptail,” said Kolar.

Ruffed grouse can be found either in the Turtle Mountains or the Pembina Hills in North Dakota.

“This year in the Pembina Hills, unfortunately, there was snowpack, and they used a lot of those roads for storing snow and they were hauling snow, but those roads were closed, and we never did get a good survey in the Pembina Hills. The Turtle Mountains, the good news was that we were up. They were up almost by 40% so they looked good,” said Kolar.

Partridge numbers have been heading in the right direction for a few years now.

“They’re increasing, another year of really big brood sizes and lots of broods on the countryside,” said Kolar.

Overall, hunters should have a good year for grouse and partridge.

“We’re predicting it’s going to be another good season. So far, what we’re seeing on our brood routes, it’s all been positive. So everything’s looking pretty good,” said Kolar.

Kolar has some good advice for hunters hitting the field for grouse and partridge hunting seasons.

“It’s a busy time of year. There are a lot of farmers and producers that are going to be out, they’re moving cattle or harvesting crops. We ask that you watch the right of ways, park in a safe spot and also where you’re not going to be in somebody’s way,” said Kolar.

For more information on the grouse and partridge hunting seasons, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.go.

