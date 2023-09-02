Student loan interest resumes after three year pause

File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Interest on federal student loans has started accumulating again after a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers still have another month before they'll need to start paying back loans.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday was a day that millions of Americans were not looking forward to. Interest on student loans began after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial advisors say people with student loans need to start by working this back into their monthly budget. With not having to pay off the loans for three years, advisors say the money that would have gone towards that loan payment was likely being used elsewhere, whether it be discretionary spending or paying off other debt. The advisors say the first thing that needs to be done is to put student loans back into your budget. As far as how much interest rates will cost, financial advisors say it depends on the type of loan you have.

“Whether it is a subsidized loan or a non-subsidized loan, there are a lot of different interest rates. What I would do in addition to working that into your budget is to see what are my interest rates? And then from there decide if you are going to pay the minimal amount, an additional amount, or go from there,” said David Wald, Managing Partner at Lux Wealth Advisors.

Wald believes the Biden administration is going to have a tough time getting rid of student loans, as promised, during this election cycle. Wald also points out that even if a bill passes, not everyone would qualify for it.

