Strike Out The Stigma raises more than $14,000 to improve mental health access in ND

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In July, we learned about a fundraiser for the Village Family Service Center called Strike Out The Stigma.

This program was created through the Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota Caring Foundation.

It helped raise funds to increase access to mental health services in North Dakota.

For every strikeout thrown at home in July by the Minot Hot Tots, Bismarck Larks, and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Blue Cross donated fifty dollars to The Village.

The money raised helped offset the cost of mental health services.

They also said that psychological concerns for today’s youth are on the rise and that caring about your mental health is important at every age.

“I think it’s just important to know that there’s a lot of additional stressors in today’s world. A lot of kiddos are coming to school with a lot more than just their backpack. They’re coming with a lot more baggage,” said Amber Blomberg, executive director of the Caring Foundation with Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota.

They raised $14,500.

BCBS also said that the most important thing we can do is to be sure young people receive the care they need, no matter where they live in the state.

