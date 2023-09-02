Station West Bar and Grill in Mandan announces permanent closure

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, Station West Bar and Grill in Mandan announced they are permanently closing.

In a statement on their website, Station West says, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Station West Bar and Grill. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful community of Mandan for the incredible opportunity to serve you over the years. Your support has meant the world to us, and we are truly thankful for the memories and experiences we’ve shared together.”

No further information was given as to why the bar and grill decided to close its doors.

