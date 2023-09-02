North Dakotans disapprove of possible two beer a week recommendation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration suggested the U.S.’ beer guidelines could change from two a day to two a week. North Dakotans weigh in with their opinions.

Many North Dakotans mark the end of the work day with a nice, cold beer or three. The manager of the Lonesome Dove in Mandan expressed a bit of disappointment with the guidelines.

“It’s not [going to be followed here]. It’s not going to. And if you look at some of these interviews they do where they’ve just turned 104 or 101. What do they tell you? Sometimes it’s a beer a day, and that’s why they’re their age, and they’re probably not wrong! They’re way older than us, so they should know,” Krystal Haibeck, the manager, said.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s director Dr. George Koob’s comment last week about limiting yourself to two beers a day to two beers a week sparked outrage among beer fans. Regulars of the bar gave the Biden Administration some advice regarding the possible beer recommendation.

“If you want to go out and party for your birthday or something, make sure you have a designated driver, and you can have more than one, a few. But two a week? No, I don’t think so. I want to see if Biden and those guys would just have two a week,” regular Steve Gerhardt, who also owns a bar in South Ridge, said. When asked if he thought President Biden has more than two beers a week, he said, “I can guarantee he is.”

“There are a lot more important things to tend to in the United States rather than getting into people’s private lives,” Judy Opsta, another regular, said.

Needless to say, even if the Biden Administration changes the recommendation from two beers a day to two a week, it will most likely stay just that: a recommendation that nobody listens to.

The CDC will update its alcohol guidelines in 2025.

