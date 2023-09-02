New exhibits to open at the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association on September 5

The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association will feature two artists whose work is inspired by things in nature.

The main gallery will be filled with the works of Kimble Bromley of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. BAGA says his paintings are inspired by the pond in his backyard as well as a trip to France to see Monet’s gardens. The other artist, Joanne Drevlow, taught for the past 25 years in Bismarck and recently retired. She will have both sculptures and paintings in the exhibit. BAGA says she is inspired by garden art.

“We just search for artists that we like whose works maybe have a little bit of a tie to North Dakota. In this main gallery, they have to be able to create enough work to fill it, it is a very large gallery. We are looking for professional artists who have created a body of work and then the other gallery, we look through our members and make sure that our members have a chance to show their work,” said Lynae Hanson, executive director of the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association.

The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association will be hosting an opening reception on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The galleries with both artists’ works will be on display from Sept. 5-29.

