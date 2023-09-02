NDHP conducting sobriety check point in Mercer County with MCSO

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERCER CO., N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says impaired driving car crashes continue to be a threat on North Dakota’s roadways.

NDHP says every 13 hours, an alcohol-related crash happens in our state.

It reports through Aug. 26, 2023, there have been 69 fatalities in 60 crashes. Alcohol was a factor in about 13% of those fatalities.

That’s why the Highway Patrol reports it will be conducting a planned sobriety checkpoint with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 9. It also says the police plan to conduct saturation patrols or have an increased number of police officers patrolling a specific area to look for impaired driving behavior as defined by the CDC.

The patrol says it will happen at a predetermined location in Mercer County. In addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols will be conducted in Mercer County on Sept. 9

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting the checkpoint under the Vision Zero strategy and says it will release the results in the week following the event.

