Locals weigh in on cell phone usage habits

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - We might not realize how heavily we rely on our phones and the toll it takes.

It turns out that cell phone usage and habits have actually changed quite a bit from last year, according to reviews.org.

According to the site, just over 27% said they use or look at their phone while driving.

It’s also a more-than-fourteen-percent decrease from last year.

Some Minoters weighed in on their cell phone usage, with many of them saying their cell phones way more than they’d like to.

They admitted that they check their phone within the first ten minutes of waking up and will not leave their house without their cell phone, among many other things.

“I think it can really damage our mental health which I think it already has shown, there’s a major impact on society,” said Michelle Erickson, a Minot resident.

“I feel like for the younger generation, get a phone when you really, really need it. Don’t get a phone at a young age or else your mental health will go downhill definitely,” said Mazzie Mills, a Minot High School senior.

“I think as with anything, it can be isolating. And I know that I may be on my phone texting in the company of my husband who does not text and I know he feels isolated,” said Nancy Pearson, a Minot resident.

Erickson also said that there is a time and a place to be on your phone and when you’re trying to live in the moment, cell phones can hinder that process.

Mills said she thinks being so attached to her phone has caused issues with her vision.

Pearson admitted that she loves her cell phone and prefers to rely on it for communication purposes only.

