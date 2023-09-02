Dickinson State wins big over Mayville State in home-opener, first win of 2023

Dickinson State Blue Hawks
Dickinson State Blue Hawks(Dickinson State)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State started their home and North Star schedule Saturday, proving why they’re the best team in the conference. The Blue Hawks topped Mayville State 41-18 to move to 1-1 on the young season.

Quarterback Will Madler led the way in his second start of the year, completing 17 of 30 for 244 yards. Braden Zuroff rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries.

DSU’s win over the Comets is their 18th consecutive, and 21st overall in the 22-game history at the NAIA level.

Next up for Dickinson State is a trip to Wisconsin-Stout to begin three straight games on the road. The next home game for the Blue Hawks is October 7 against Dakota State, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT.

