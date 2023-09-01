Williston man accused of possessing fentanyl, meth and more to face federal charges

Richard Lloyd
Richard Lloyd(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man is facing federal charges after possessing more than $350 thousand in drugs and firearms.

Court documents said Richard Lloyd has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and aiding and abetting.

Court documents indicated that Lloyd had been released following his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter signed the release order.

Lloyd was first arrested in April after police seized more than 4,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 705 grams of meth, and several other drugs and firearms from his apartment.

Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams dismissed eight felony charges on August 21 due to the federal charges being filed.

Lloyd’s next court appearance has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Eduardo Diaz was arrested outside the governor's residence
Police presence outside the Governor’s Residence Wednesday
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Williston Water World
Williston Water World to break ground September 8, phase one to open May 2025
Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot
Three Bismarck men accused of starting a riot

Latest News

Mondak Thunder
Rural football coaches, staff focusing on player safety as season underway
Jamal Fermin
Man accused of having sex with minor
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 8/31/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 8/31/2023