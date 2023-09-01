Williston man accused of possessing fentanyl, meth and more to face federal charges

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man is facing federal charges after possessing more than $350 thousand in drugs and firearms.

Court documents said Richard Lloyd has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and aiding and abetting.

Court documents indicated that Lloyd had been released following his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter signed the release order.

Lloyd was first arrested in April after police seized more than 4,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 705 grams of meth, and several other drugs and firearms from his apartment.

Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams dismissed eight felony charges on August 21 due to the federal charges being filed.

Lloyd’s next court appearance has not been set.

