Wheat yields satisfactory in Ward County despite rain towards harvest

Durum on a scale
Durum on a scale(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - A fair amount of wheat is currently harvested around the state.

Some farmers in Ward County are bringing their yields to the Berthold Farmer’s Elevator.

Morgan Hall, a grain buyer for the facility, said they began collecting harvest around August 15.

Hall said this summer’s weather was on the drier side and she questioned whether the crops handle it.

However, she said Ward County had good subsoil moisture before planting season started, so it offset the lack of rain from this summer.

She said yields around Carpio and Berthold and a little further south have been lighter.

“Overall, though, the yields are better than what we were expecting consistently, so that was a great surprise,” said Hall.

When it comes to wheat, she said the greatest challenge has been rainfall causing delays in when farmers get to harvest.

She said they are closely monitoring the moisture of wheat kernels, and the quality has been good so far.

