U.S. unemployment rate lowest it’s been in 50 years

Unemployment Application
Unemployment Application(Courtesy of CNN Newsource)
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the current unemployment rate is the lowest its been in more than 50 years.

The current unemployment rate sits at 3.8%, decreasing from the 6.3% rate it was when President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Since then, more than 13 million jobs have been created, showing one of the strongest job-creation periods in U.S. history, and the deputy director for the White House National Economic Council says he’s hopeful work will continue to keep unemployment down, and continuous economic growth.

”Well I think we’re going to keep at the work we’ve been doing over the last two years, especially on making sure that we make more things here in the United States. At the same time we want to make sure that we continue this transition towards steady, stable economic growth. The United States has had the highest economic growth of any of the leading economies in the world since the pandemic, we want to keep up that good trajectory,” said Bharat Ramamurti, Deputy Director for the White House National Economic Council.

Last month alone, more than 180,000 jobs were created.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Eduardo Diaz was arrested outside the governor's residence
Police presence outside the Governor’s Residence Wednesday

Latest News

First News at Ten
Prosecutors outline how gun involved in Motel 6 murder was found in fifth day of Taylor trial
Grouse and Partridge hunting seasons soon to open
Grouse and Partridge hunting seasons soon to open
Student loan interest resumes after three year pause
North Dakota Highway Patrol
NDHP conducting sobriety check point in Mercer County with MCSO
Minoters weigh in on cellphone usage
Locals weigh in on cell phone usage habits