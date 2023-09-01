Those Who Serve: Korean War veterans to be honored during Turtle Mountain Labor Day Powwow

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – This weekend thousands will gather in the Turtle Mountains for the tribe’s annual Labor Day Powwow.

This year they’re taking a moment to honor a group who served our country. It’s the focus of this week’s “Those Who Serve.”

Richard Marcellais, the veteran service officer for the tribe, said this Saturday they will honor seven living veterans who served in Korea.

They served in various branches of the U.S. military.

The ceremony is at noon at the powwow grounds, before the grand entrance at 1 p.m.

Marcellais talked about why they’re honoring these veterans.

“People should be honored when they’re still living, not when they’re passed away. So that’s why we’re doing it. It’s more of an honor when they’re still living with their family. We’re going to present the eagle trophies that have engraving on them and then also give them the Korean book, history of the Korean War,” said Marcellais.

As with past powwow events, this is free to attend for the public.

Here are the Korean War veterans being honored Saturday in Belcourt:

Pvt. Raymond L. Belgarde U.S. Marines 1953 -1956, Vietnam & Korea

SH3 Dallas A. Brien, U.S. Navy 1950 – 1953 Korea

SGT. Earl DeCoteau U.S. Army Airborne Division 1954-1956 Korea

PO1 Dan F. Jerome U.S. Navy 1950 -1954 Korea

SP-4 Raymond M. Poitra U.S. Army 1954 – 1955 Korea

William Demontigny U.S. Army 1954 – 1955 Korea

Pvt. John “Jack” Lunday U.S. Army 1952 -1954 Korea

