Rural football coaches, staff focusing on player safety as season underway

Mondak Thunder
Mondak Thunder(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
GRENORA, N.D. (KUMV) - Football is a popular activity for many high school students. While the game is exciting, it can also be dangerous. That’s why player safety is important, no matter the level or location. While bigger cities like Williston and Bismarck have ample sources of care nearby, can the same be said in smaller communities?

Practices like in Grenora are commonplace throughout the state in the fall. Here, the Mondak Thunder - a team consisting of 13 players from Grenora, North Dakota and Wesby, Montana - prepare for their six-man football season.

“I like to be able to run around, throw the ball and hit people. Hitting people, I like that a lot,” said Graham Wright, senior quarterback and linebacker.

For all the fun football offers, it can also be painful. Injuries can happen during any play. Fortunately, Grenora has an ambulance service available during home games, as well as many trained members of the community willing to assist.

“A lot of people in rural communities, they are EMT’s, they are trained. There’s a lot of people that take that seriously. We got a couple of staff members like our superintendent that are trained EMT’s,” said Blake Lampert, head coach of the Thunder.

Rural teams play in locations that are miles away from a hospital, but the communities usually have medical assistance readily available.

“It’s surprising. You get to these smaller communities and an injury happens, usually somebody steps up. Somebody comes out of the crowd or around and they are trained,” said Lampert.

Coach Blake Lampert said they also have an AED available at every practice and sporting event for the worst-case scenario.

The Thunder have their home opener tonight against Plevna at 8 p.m. CT.

