Prosecutors outline how gun involved in Motel 6 murder was found in fifth day of Taylor trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Friday, the state says they only have one witness left to call for their arguments in the trial of 17-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr. who, prosecutors say, last September, when Taylor was 16, shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield at the Motel 6 in Bismarck.

What started as a geo-caching treasure hunt in this park turned into something more sinister when Bismarck resident Michael Gill found an item he was not looking for.

“What did you find instead,” asked Julie Lawyer, Burleigh County state’s attorney.

“I found a pistol,” said Gill.

Gill testified that he found the firearm in some brush near a group of trees in the Jaycee Centennial Park off of Century Avenue in Bismarck. In their opening statements, the state said this was the gun used to shoot Thunder Shield.

“I knew that the firearm that was used in the Motel 6 had not been recovered. And Jaycee Park is in very close proximity to Motel 6,” said Bismarck Police Sergeant Loren Grensteiner.

This video taken by investigators shows the gun. They say it was loaded with seven bullets in the 12-round magazine when Gill found it.

“So, if the gun had been fully loaded it was missing how many bullets?” asked Lawyer.

“Five,” said BPD Detective John Lahr.

“How many shell casings were found at the Motel 6?” asked Lawyer.

“Five,” said Lahr.

Investigators testified that they ran the serial number of the gun found on September 27, 2022, four days after the shooting. They say the weapon had been reported stolen in August by Bismarck resident Jason Smith. He says both Taylor and his mother had access to his home in the weeks and days before the shooting.

“It had never been fired under my possession,” said Smith.

The defense says neither Gill nor the detectives knew how the gun got to the park.

“You have no idea how it came to be there?” asked defense attorney Philip Becher.

“No,” said Gill.

“Okay, and you have no idea when it was placed there?” asked Becher.

“No,” said Gill.

“Or by whom or for what purpose?” asked Becher.

“No,” said Gill.

The prosecution aimed to dismiss Chrissy Reise’s previously sworn testimony that she saw a weapon in Thunder Shield’s hands right before shots were fired. During the investigation, Detective Lahr had interviewed Reise after Taylor had been detained. He asked her if she had seen him with a weapon or anything in his hands, and she said no.

“She said something to the effect that, ‘I wasn’t looking that way when the incident occurred’,” said Lahr.

The defense attacked video surveillance evidence presented earlier in the trial. They say an important angle showed Thunder Shield acting erratically. That, along with another angle of the shooting were left out of the condensed timeline version shown to the jury.

The prosecution says it was only a matter of seconds between the moment Thunder Shield appeared on the balcony to the moment investigators believe gunfire began on the steps below.

“So approximately 14 seconds?” asked Lawyer.

“Yes,” said Lahr.

Prosecutors say their final witness will be an ATF agent who will testify about the gun found, related to shell casing and bullets found at Motel 6.

The trial will resume next Tuesday, and the defense will begin its arguments. The trial is scheduled to continue until the end of the week.

